Oxford BioMedica’s (OXBDF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. Oxford BioMedica has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

