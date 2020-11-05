Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

NYSE:PKE opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.79. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $18.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.