Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 597,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Park Aerospace stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.79. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 65,710 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

