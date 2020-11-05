Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR)

Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.40% from the company’s current price.

SNR has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 92.63 ($1.21).

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 51.15 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. Senior plc has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.28.

Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.20) ($0.00) by GBX 0.92 ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Senior plc will post 1709.0000411 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Senior plc (SNR.L) Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

