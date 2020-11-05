Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG)

IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 239 ($3.12) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. IWG plc (IWG.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 291.33 ($3.81).

Shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) stock opened at GBX 264.80 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11. IWG plc has a twelve month low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 470.40 ($6.15). The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 260.63.

IWG plc (IWG.L) Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

