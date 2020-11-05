Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PBSV opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pharma-Bio Serv will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

