ValuEngine lowered shares of Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phoenix Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

APG stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Phoenix Tree has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Phoenix Tree will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Grunau purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 505,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,444,849.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phoenix Tree

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

