Pi Financial Analysts Give MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) a C$3.00 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$3.00 price target on MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.50 target price on shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) alerts:

MVP opened at C$2.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.41 million and a P/E ratio of -14.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95. MediaValet Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$2.60.

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MediaValet Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V)

MediaValet Inc provides enterprise cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software worldwide. It offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production of rich media and other creative assets while keeping everything in sync with software-as-a-service based DAM. The company also designs mobile applications for iOS and Android devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.