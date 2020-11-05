PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE:PTY opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

