Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 195.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 180,724 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Shares of PHD stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

