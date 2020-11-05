Piper Sandler Comments on Financial Institutions, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Financial Institutions in a report released on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 208,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

