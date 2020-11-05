Piper Sandler Lowers AON (NYSE:AON) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $187.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $228.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.33.

Shares of AON opened at $183.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.05. AON has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,757,000 after buying an additional 472,104 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 29.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after acquiring an additional 665,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,649,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,943,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

