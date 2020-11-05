Piper Sandler Lowers Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $103.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.47.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 220,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.2% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 436,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

