Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSY opened at $21.22 on Monday. Prosus has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.