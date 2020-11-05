Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Up 13.2% in October

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Prudential Bancorp news, Director Raymond Vanaria acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $57,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 6,275 shares of company stock worth $70,990 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBIP opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of -0.11. Prudential Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

