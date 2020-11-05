Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) (LON:PURP) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 135.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:PURP opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.80) on Tuesday. Purplebricks Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 22.05 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.80 ($1.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $209.86 million and a PE ratio of -9.51.

Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.