Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Reduced by Analyst

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 93,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 72.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 338,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 141,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.