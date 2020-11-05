Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Reduced by KeyCorp (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note issued on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 billion.

TCEHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.84.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

