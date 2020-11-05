Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reduced by Analyst

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

ROLL opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day moving average is $128.05. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.21.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $908,428.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $1,414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 39.0% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 350,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 25.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 25.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

