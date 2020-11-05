Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Issued By KeyCorp

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s FY2022 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

Shares of TFX opened at $328.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $409.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $212,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.