Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Boenning Scattergood raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Park National in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Boenning Scattergood has a “Underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Park National’s FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. Park National has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $105.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Park National in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Park National by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Park National by 218.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 31.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Park National in the second quarter worth $202,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

