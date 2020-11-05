Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Increased by Analyst

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price objective on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.38.

Shares of ARE opened at C$14.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.45. The firm has a market cap of $873.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$19.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

