Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Lifted by KeyCorp

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,107,000 after acquiring an additional 395,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after acquiring an additional 367,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,552 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,860 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares during the period.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.