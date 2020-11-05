Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Increased by Analyst

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in EMCOR Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 195.4% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 92,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

