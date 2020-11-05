Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Pitney Bowes Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pitney Bowes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBI. ValuEngine downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. National Securities raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE PBI opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. The stock has a market cap of $924.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 3.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $36,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

