Rand Capital (RAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 116.54 and a current ratio of 116.54.

In other news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc bought 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $37,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 11,622 shares of company stock valued at $130,876 in the last three months. 60.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

