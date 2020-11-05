Raymond James Analysts Give Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) a C$22.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price target on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Laurentian set a C$20.00 price target on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a buy rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.38.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) stock opened at C$14.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.45. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

About Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

