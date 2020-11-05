Raymond James Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$43.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$43.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AP.UN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$33.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$31.49 and a 1 year high of C$60.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$99,168.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,398,465.96.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

