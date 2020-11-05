Raymond James Trims Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Target Price to $78.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EHC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.53.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

