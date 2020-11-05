Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GRBK. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 3.45. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $21.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 89,215 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 100,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

