Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $42.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,178,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 97,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 73,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

