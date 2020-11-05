Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target to $5.50

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGRUF. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday.

MGRUF stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 48 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.8 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

