Royal Bank of Canada Raises TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.67.

Shares of RNW opened at C$17.10 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.82 and a 1-year high of C$18.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

