Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 991 ($12.95). Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,738.87 ($22.72).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 984.70 ($12.87) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 951.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,148.70. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

