RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PPPS stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. RTCORE has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

RTCORE Company Profile

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

