Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SAPMY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Saipem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

