Scotiabank Boosts Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$120.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) alerts:

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$99.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.93. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.40. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of C$62.79 and a 12 month high of C$102.68.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$862.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.1100003 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.