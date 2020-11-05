Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Short Interest Update

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCMKTS:SCBH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Seacoast Commerce Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Seacoast Commerce Banc alerts:

Seacoast Commerce Banc stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Seacoast Commerce Banc has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Company Profile

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include interest checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Commerce Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Commerce Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.