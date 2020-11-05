Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SLSDF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Select Sands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 159.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

