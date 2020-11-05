SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered SGL Carbon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

SGLFF stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

