Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SHEN opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.42. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

SHEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

