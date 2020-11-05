Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,313,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 1,536,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHERF shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHERF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

