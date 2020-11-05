Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Grows By 13.0%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of ACP stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

