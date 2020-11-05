Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Increases By 13.0%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

