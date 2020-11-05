Short Interest in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Declines By 14.9%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the period.

GSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

