Short Interest in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Declines By 14.9%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,453 shares of company stock valued at $296,207 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 121,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $332.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

HBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HBT Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

