Short Interest in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Rises By 12.9%

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 413,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,021 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $288,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 122,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 327,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $223.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.91. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

