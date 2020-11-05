Short Interest in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Rises By 13.2%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 315,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $6,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $37,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,951,000 after purchasing an additional 566,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 539,289 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 63.1% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 520,397 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth about $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

MTEM stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $516.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

