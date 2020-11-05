Short Interest in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Declines By 14.4%

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Retail Value stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Retail Value has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $257.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Value news, Director Scott D. Roulston bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,132.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 97.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Retail Value by 69.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Retail Value by 19.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Retail Value during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Value by 13.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RVI shares. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Retail Value in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

