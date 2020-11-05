Short Interest in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Increases By 13.0%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,700 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 746,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

